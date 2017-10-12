LIZ SMITH: End Credits

ENDTHOUGHT: “Aren’t you ashamed of supporting Harvey Weinstein all these years?”



That’s the way a lot of our emails have been going, since last week, when the New York Times broke the ever metastasizing story of Weinstein’s three-decades of sexual harassment.



The answer is — no, and please don’t try that guilt crap with us. We don’t regret praising his legitimate prowess as a filmmaker, back in the day. That has nothing to do with the horror stories unfolding here and now, in 2017. Okay?



We’ve struggled, actually, to write about the scandal. But just as it seemed “complete” another ghastly revelation would surface. (In fact I assume between filing this column and tomorrow morning, there’ll be another lurid element to the story.)



It’s all over for Harvey — the end credits are rolling and no DVD extras. I think it will be difficult for him to mount a successful redemptive second act, as often happens after a sex scandal. This one is too much, a vomitorium of horrible behavior, intimidation, coercion, possibly rape. (He asked for a “second chance” in his last public statement. And while most people are entitled to that, in this case I’d say, in show biz parlance, “don’t dress.”)



Not only has Harvey destroyed himself, his company may go under, his marriage is over, his children are — well, God knows what they are going through. And every person connected with him has been stained, some quite unfairly. It has, of course, become a political football, with conservatives forgetting SO much of their own history in such matters, and neatly side-stepping the fact that this story initially broke in that liberal bastion, The New York Times. (They only run “fake news” when it’s about the president, you see.)



Look, this emersion in sewage is not really a story about Harvey Weinstein or Hollywood or liberals. This is an indictment of the abuses of power in general, and the abuse of women, in particular. Somewhere, women in a law office or a bank or a restaurant or a tech company or even the halls of Congress, are dealing with their own Harvey Weinsteins. Alexander Hamilton said: “A fondness for power is implanted in most men, and it is natural to abuse it when acquired.” We’re not confident that as grisly as Harvey’s ruin is, it will deter other men, with a fondness for power. But we can live in hope.



As for who knew what and when, I think that was best addressed the other day by a distraught employee at the Weinstein Company: “Everybody knew Harvey did dirty things. But we didn’t know THIS.”



Indeed, everybody knew — or assumed — that Harvey was a lech, unfaithful to his spouse, etc. It was the kind of gossip one hears regularly about movie stars, sports figures, your next door neighbor, your friends. (You might even gleefully repeat such gossip yourself.) It was also the sort of tattle associated with movie moguls since the dawn of talkies. The words harassment or rape were not a part of any Weinstein chat we were ever privy to. (In fact, the most alarming stories we heard had much more to do with his terrible temper, the treatment of his staff, rather than his sexual predilections.)



Between the daily distress alarms sent up from Washington, D.C., the Las Vegas massacre, the horrific California wildfires, and this business with Mr. Weinstein, with its many tentacles repercussions, and partisan hypocrisies, we have never felt wearier, grimmer or less inclined to write “entertainment.”



But we’ll get over it.